Legislators to Recognize USC Women's Basketball Team

(Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina legislators will recognize the University of South Carolina women's basketball team next Tuesday.

Legislators will hold a special Joint Legislative Assembly at noon on Tuesday, April 25, to recognize the team for winning the program's first national championship in 2017.

Head coach Dawn Staley and team members will be at the State House for the event.

© 2017 WLTX-TV