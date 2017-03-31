WLTX
Close

LIVE: Gamecocks Madness: USC in the Final Four

wltx 6:55 PM. EDT March 31, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - News19 is airing a special program to get let you know the latest on USC's historic Final Four run.

"Gamecock Madness" airs tonight from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can watch it live above.

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories