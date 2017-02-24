Local DJ Is A Key Part Of USC WBB Attendance Numbers

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - A ticket to a South Carolina women's basketball game is one of the hottest in town. It helps that the Gamecocks are one of the best teams in the country but there is an element to their homes games that makes them a must see attraction and that's DJ Loui Vee.

Vladimir Scott or Dj Loui Vee has been a DJ for 8 years and the Columbia High and South Carolina State alum got a Facebook message from a USC assistant coach three years ago that changed everything. They were looking for a DJ and some mutual connections brought up his name.

"I didn't know they were going to reach out to me. So I wasn't expecting it at all. I was in the house. It was early in the morning. It was 9 in the morning and I was lifting weights. My phone went off and I just happened to check my phone and there it was," said Scott.

Loui Vee is also active in the community. He did a DJ tour this school year and appeared at various high schools in the Midlands for pep rallies and sporting events. But playing in Colonial Life Arena is a whole new ball game.

"When you're in arena you got everybody coming out here to support this one particular team and then have this other group of people are there to support the other team," Scott said. "So it's up to you make sure the energy level is on 10 the entire time."

It's no secret that people show up for South Carolina women's basketball games.USC has led the nation in average attendance the last two seasons. On average about 13,000 fans come to Colonial Life Arena to be a part of a unique atmosphere. According to USC head Dawn Staley Loui Vee is an important part of that.

"We've had great feedback. I think the crowd loves the fact they don't have to sit around and kind of listen to elevator music. He brings a different flavor, "Staley said. "Certainly our players love the fact that he's there pregame, they give him a playlist and he makes sure that they're are pretty hype for pregame. He's embraced our basketball team. We've embraced him and that's what's it's all about giving a young DJ an opportunity to play and entertain 13 thousand fans."

Loui Vee, the 100.1 The Beat Music Direct and Assistant Program Director for iHeart Media, is used to rocking parties but now he's rocking arenas.

"You see the people's reactions and then you start seeing your name in the pamphlets, in the program as the people are coming in. Everybody is comes there to have a great time, to listen to great music, to definitely support the team and support coach (Staley)."

South Carolina's last home game of the regular season is this Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks host the Kentucky Wildcats for a 2 pm tip-off.

