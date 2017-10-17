Local Product PJ Dozier Signs With Thunder

Oct 12, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard PJ Dozier (35) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Tyler Dorsey (2) during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

COLUMBIA, SC - After being undrafted and going through two stints in Los Angeles and Dallas PJ Dozier inks a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dozier, a former Gamecock out of Spring Valley High School, signed an undrafted free agent deal with the LA Lakers in July. An ankle injury limited him to just two games during the NBA Summer League but he was a part of the Lakers Summer League Championship team.

The Columbia native was released but picked up a partially guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks in August. While in Dallas he played in three preseason games averaging 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 19.3 minutes of play.

The journey continued for Dozier as he lands a deal with Oklahoma City today after being released by Dallas on Monday.

The 6'6" guard averaged 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Gamecocks during their Final Four run last season.

In two seasons at South Carolina Dozier put up 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals a game after appearing in 70 games.

Oklahoma City signed the USC product to their last two-way contract. Dozier will play for OKC's NBA G League developmental team the Oklahoma City Blue.

With this two-way deal players are the 16th and 17th roster spot on a team and get called up to their parent NBA clubs during the season. Two-way players can be rostered for up to 45 days with their NBA teams and two-way contracts last up to two seasons.

Dozier and the OKC Blue open their season on Friday Nov. 3 against the Rio Grande Vipers.

© 2017 WLTX-TV