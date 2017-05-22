Longtime Baseball SID Is Going Home

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Gamecocks will have some extra motivation to win in Hoover, Alabama for the SEC tournament this week. Longtime baseball sports information director Andrew Kitick is leaving at the end of the season.

Kitck has been the baseball SID for 16 years. He's been through the Ray Tanner and Holbrook eras and USC's national championship runs. He reflects on what the program has meant to him all these years.

"The people. That's what makes South Carolina special," Kitick said. "When I came here I was 21 and I didn't know anybody. I was just got out of college and I was just trying to find my way. I was fortunate and blessed to work with wonderful people who care about me and have watched over me ever since I've been here. South Carolina is a special place."

The humble man from Chicago remembers the 2010 and 2011 championship teams and how that whole experience was unforgettable.

"That will always be a memory that I have. They were tremendous players that just did everything that they could with their coaching staff to put it altogether. It was really the journey that was the best part of it, from game one to the dogpiles in Omaha."

Kitick was very close with Tanner and Holbrook and was appreciative of how helpful there were to him off the field. He feels those to coaches are great for USC.

"They are tremendous leaders, tremendous representatives of this state and they care about people. I've been blessed to be alongside them along the way and I hope I've served them well."

Kitick is going back home to his native Chicago at the end of June

South Carolina will have a chance to send their heralded SID out on a high note as they begin the SEC tournament on Tuesday morning against Vanderbilt at 10:30 am ET.

© 2017 WLTX-TV