Man Proposes to Girlfriend at USC Title Celebration

Ty-Shawn Dow proposes to his girlfriend, Alexis Price-Davis. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A wedding proposal is obviously a special moment for any couple--but does it make it even more special when you pair it with another special moment?

Moments after the championship celebration in downtown Columbia, there was a wedding proposal.

You could see something was up. Some members of the crowd began huddling around two people in the audience. While most of the players and guests had dispersed, you could even see a few of them start to notice a commotion.

All of sudden, we knew what was happening: music began playing, and Ty-Shawn Down approached his girlfriend, Alexis Price-Davis, dropped to one knee, and popped the question.

She said yes.

He said he'd been planning this for a little while, but hadn't quite set on an date until very recently.

"I was actually going to do it yesterday but this seemed like a better time," Dow said.

He got a little help from his fraternity brothers to pull it off.

As it turns out, Dow has a connection to the women's basketball team: he's a former equipment manager for the squad. Both he and his fiancee are also Gamecock grads.

USC Head Coach Dawn Staley heard about what happened, and gave her congratulations to the happy couple.

"Alexis is welcomed into the family with open arms," she wrote. "Ty-Shawn Dow, @GamecockWBB former manager, congrats and well done!"

