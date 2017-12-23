Marcus Lattimore And Tajh Boyd Team Up To Give Back

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

GREENVILLE, SC - Up in Greenville former Gamecock star Marcus Lattimore and former Clemson Tiger Tajh Boyd put the rivalry aside during the holiday weekend to host a youth football camp on Saturday. T

There was some bad weather but hundreds of kids came out to receive instruction from the USC and Clemson greats.

Boyd also helped families in the Upstate by holding a toy drive over the weekend.

Back in Midlands Lattimore took needy kids and families Christmas shopping.

I was @Walmart with @MarcusLattimore this Morning and His message is in Prayers that the Kids understand that this opportunity is all about the Birth of Christ!!!! 🎁🌲🌠🌌 pic.twitter.com/S8RAloOTKY — Eric Johnson (@ejmedia3) December 23, 2017

All that plus some football so it was a very busy Christmas weekend but rewarding day for everyone involved.

"It's raining but the kids still showed up, still got smiles on their faces, it's been a great experience so far. I didn't think everybody was going to show up the way they did so they showed up and showed out," Boyd said.

"It's an amazing day and I'm just so thankful to be a part of it. We've been teaching fundamentals. Speed. Agility. Fundamentals of the game," Lattimore said. "Little things that they can take into their seasons and to any sport that they want to take it into."

"I'm just so grateful for the platform that I do have to teach football and it's just been a great day," Lattimore added.

