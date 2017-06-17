Marcus Lattimore Holds Camp In Myrtle Beach
Former South Carolina star Marcus Lattimore heads to the Grand Strand area of the Palmetto State for his First Choice Fit football camp. He's using his star power to get an important message across to up and coming players.
wltx 11:44 PM. EDT June 17, 2017
