(WLTX) -- South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin will be attempting to win his 200th game as a college basketball coach, when the Gamecocks (12-3 overall, 2-0 SEC) take on the Tennessee Volunteers (8-7, 1-2) in Knoxville on Wednesday.

Martin's record with the Gamecocks is 82-66. He is 199-120 overall in his time with Kansas State and South Carolina.

South Carolina is coming off an 11-point victory of Texas A&M on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena, defeating the Aggies 79-68.

Rakym Felder led the Gamecocks with 19 points off the bench in the win. He has led the Gamecocks in bench scoring in four of the last six games. Duane Notice also scored 19 points against Texas A&M.

If the Gamecocks win, it will be just the second time since they have been in the Southeastern Conference that they would begin conference play 3-0.

The Volunteers are led by Rick Barnes, who is in his second season with Tennessee. Barnes coached the Clemson Tigers from 1994-98.

Tennessee is coming off an 83-70 loss to Florida on Saturday. The Volunteers have lost back-to-back games.

Tennessee is led by Robert Hubs, III, who averages 14.7 points per game.

The Volunteers average 83.9 points per game at Thompson-Boling Arena, and are 5-2 at home this season.

The game airs at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

