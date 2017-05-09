Math Is The Engine Driving Frank Martin's New Club

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Coaching never really stops for South Carolina's Frank Martin. The men's basketball coach and former math teacher visited a couple of elementary schools for Martin's Math Club on Tuesday.

It's a program that combines basketball and math into lessons for students. Martin's Math club is also a way to support teachers who in turn help develop and educate the next generation. This is his way to give back to a profession that helped him during his coaching career.

"No ever hugs a teacher, no one ever appreciates a teacher, they are all taken for granted. It's the most important profession in our world, at least in our country that provides free education and it's the most underpaid profession," Martin said. "So anytime I can get out and get around teachers and students I want the young kids to understand that if I'm able to move forward so can they.

Martin visited Mill Creek and Brennan Elementary schools. After signing autographs on things like cafeteria napkins and hats he was able to mutual connections with the students.

"I absolutely love being around kids. They pay attention when they realize that you're speaking to them about what's going to help them 99.9 percent of them give you their attention. When they give you their attention you can grab their hearts, when you grab their hearts they're moving forward in life," Martin said.

Nikki Carraway, a fifth grade teacher at Brennan, believes Martin's visit will have a lasting impact on the students.

"I think it's really powerful for our boys especially who value sports over academics a lot to hear someone make a connection between math and one of the sports that they play everyday at recess. I think that's huge for them," Carraway said. "To see a male figure who is an immigrant, who is married to black woman with interracial children, to have that role model and to see him accomplish so much is great for the boys at our school."

Martin's Math Club started in November and is in partnership with the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee.

For details on Martin's Match Club visit this page-https://helpwithmathsc.org/contact/https://helpwithmathsc.org/contact/

