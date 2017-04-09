Mayor Renames City Street 'Dawn Staley Way'

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Dawn Staley's got another big honor: a city street named after her.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced during Sunday's championship celebration at the State House that a portion of Lincoln Street near the Colonial Life Arena will be named after the coach.

From now on, when you come down to the Colonial Life Arena, you'll pass Lincoln Street from Pendleton down to Assembly which will from here on be known as Dawn Staley Way.





