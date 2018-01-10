McDonald's All-American Coming to Play for USC

Brian Bowen (Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - One of the top high school players in the country in last year's recruiting class is going to play for Frank Martin's Gamecocks.

USC announced Wednesday that Brian Bowen, a former five-star prospect who signed with Louisville but never played there, has enrolled at the University of South Carolina.

The coaching staff hopes after he sits tou two semesters he will be eligible to play next season.

Bowen's career at Louisville ended before it began due to an FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting. He enrolled at that school last June, but when federal authorities unsealed the information detailed the FBI investigation into bribery involving college coaches, Louisville announced that Bowen would not be allowed to practice and would not play for the Cardinals.

The FBI has alleged an Adidas representative and Bowen's father were part of a conspiracy to pay Bowen's family $100,000 to make sure the younger Bowen attended Louisville and then sign with Adidas and certain agents once turning pro.

Bowen Jr. says he knows nothing about any payments. Earlier this month, Bowen Jr. was granted a release from Louisville.

"Brian deserves a fresh start and I would like to thank our University administration, President Pastides, our Board of Trustees and Ray Tanner for their hard work and guidance in helping Brian become a member of our Gamecock family," Coach Martin said in a statement.

