McIlwain Plans To Contribute Early For USC Baseball

He's been juggling two sports since he arrived on campus and even though it's been a test in time management and prioritizing McIlwain is confident he can produce in baseball much like he did in the first half of the football season.

"I think these coaches have been doing a great job in figuring out a schedule for me and figuring out that I can do both. What's going on now this semester they're giving me a great opportunity to to play baseball and do the things I need to do to compete in baseball and playing baseball," McIlwain said. "I feel like I've had a great opportunity to compete in both and all the opportunities that the coaches have promised me have been there so I'm happy with both and I'm happy with what I'm doing in both sports."

The freshman outfielder also credits arriving to USC last January and getting familiar with both programs and getting some experience under his belt.

"I've been here and been able to do a little more and get through everything, go through school, academics and everything-get that all situated. So now I can kind of come out here and just play. I get to relax a little more, get in the swing of things and have some fun with it."

The Gamecocks who have been ranked in the top 5 in numerous preseason rankings open the year with a game three game series in Founders Park against UNC-Greensboro on Feb. 17.

