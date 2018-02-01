Missouri AD has 'Said His Peace' About Dawn Staley, USC Fans

Jim Sterk (Photo: University of Missouri Athletics)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Missouri Athletics Director Jim Sterk now says he's "said his peace" about USC fans and Coach Dawn Staley, and wants to move on.

Sterk spoke in a radio interview Thursday with 101 ESPN in St. Louis, where he was asked about his recent comments about the South Carolina Gamecocks women's team.

"I don't mean to dodge on any of this at all," Sterk said when questioned by the show host. "We've moved on, we've got a great game against Mississippi State tonight, the number two team in the country. And kind of in the words of that famous philosopher Forrest Gump, that's about all I've got to say about that."

"We've spoken to people, I've said my peace, and that's all I've got to say."

On Tuesday, Sterk said in another radio interview that he believed Staley created an atmosphere that led to his players being verbally assaulted by USC fans during last Sunday's game at the Colonial Life Arena. Specifically, Sterk said Gamecock fans spit on his players, and used the n-word at them.

Staley, who clearly didn't want to talk at length about Sterk's comments, did briefly address his statement Wednesday.

"The accusations are serious and false and they will be handled in a matter reflective of those facts," Staley told reporters. 'They're going to be handled in the right manner."

She also said that she had lost sleep over what he had to say.

USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner said he's spoken with Sterk on Tuesday, and was "confused" about his comments made in the interview. He said his staff has turned up no evidence that USC fans engaged in the alleged behavior.

Tanner said he thought a retraction from Sterk should happen.

But when asked Thursday if he had any regrets about what he said, Sterk didn't say if he did.

"We just want to move forward and we'll see. But I'm hopeful that there's some positives that come out of it."

USC plays top-ranked UConn in a national televised matchup in Columbia Thursday night.

