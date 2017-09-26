Muschamp Is In Support Of Free Speech

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp celebrates a fumble recovery against the Massachusetts Minutemen in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

COLUMBIA, SC - South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp weighed in on the recent issues and dialogue surrounding the anthem protests and Trumps comments towards NFL and NBA players that took place in this past weekend.

During his weekly press conference the second year head coach was in full support of his players exercising their right to free speech.

“I addressed the team this morning. One of the great rights as an American citizen is freedom of speech. It’s one of the things that makes this country what it is. Standing up for what you believe in, to me, is freedom of speech, and that’s a right that every American citizen has, and that’s what makes this country great," Muschamp said.

Muschamp also talked about how his players don't also have to agree on certain issues but that doesn't mean that they shouldn't stand up for what they feel is right. He will not muzzle his team from making a stance if they feel the need to.

"I talked to our team about the people that stood up for what they believed a long time ago about this country, and that’s why we are where we are today. My point would be, listen, we can agree to disagree – at the end of the day that’s one of my favorite sayings. We don’t have to agree. It doesn’t make someone right. It doesn’t make someone else wrong. But certainly, standing up for what you believe in is extremely important to me, and I addressed that with our players.”

South Carolina will play Texas A&M on Saturday night in College Station, TX.

© 2017 WLTX-TV