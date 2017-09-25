New Pass Rush Options Coming For Gamecocks

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Gamecocks will see what life is like defensively without one of their best players in Bryson Allen Williams who is out for the year.

USC's next two opponents Texas A&M and Arkansas can score, the Aggies beat the Razorbacks 50-43 in overtime on Saturday.

We've seen USC's lack of consistency in rushing the passer. After recording two total sacks in two weeks we may see a different pass rush scheme against the Aggies.

"Our tackling wasn't as crisp early in the game (against LA Tech) I thought we cleaned it up as the game went. But we've been a pretty good tackling team. I do think that the ball is out very quickly in today's college football. I do feel like that we got to continue to be pretty creative in our pattern rush stuff in terms of losing a fast twitch guy like Bryson," Muschamp said.

Guys like Sherrod Greene, Kier Thomas, Daniel Fennel, who had USC's only sack against LA Tech and others will be used to fill Bryson's void.

USC travels to College Station to take on Texas A&M on Saturday.

