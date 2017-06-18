New USC Commit Already Recruiting Other Stars

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - In a matter of hours a South Carolina recruit has become a recruiter. 4-star dual threat quarterback Dakereon Joyner committed to USC for 2018 on Sunday. But he knows he can't do it alone and he's eyeing other high level talent in his class to join him at South Carolina.

Multiple outlets quoted Joyner on his desire to bring former USC recruit Xavier Thomas into the garnet and black fold. Thomas, a top rated defensive end for 2018, was a target for South Carolina but he committed to Clemson.

Xavier responded to the Joyner headlines on Twitter.





Thomas didn't say no or yes and 2018 is still another 7 months away and a lot can happen in 7 months.

Joyner also said he would like another star defensive end to join him at USC. He mentioned Stephon Wynn who is also from South Carolina and is at IMG in Florida with Thomas this year.

We'll see how Joyner does as a recruiter for USC now that's he's on board. This could be an early glimpse into the type of leader Joyner is. If he can galvanize and rally other stud 2018 recruits to join him at South Carolina then the future looks super bright for the Gamecock football program.

