New USC High Jump Record Set At Penn Relays

(Photo: GamecocksOnline, Custom)

PHILADELPHIA, PA - It was a record setting day at Penn Relays for the USC track team. Tye Williams set a new school record in the high jump today. The junior cleared 7' 4 1/2 inches to break a 29 year old record.

The women's team won the 4 X 200 relays. USC won the event in 1:33.79 for the top qualifying time.

The Gamecocks will host the SEC outdoor championships on May 10.

For the full release and results go here- http://www.gamecocksonline.com/sports/c-track/recaps/042917aaa.html

