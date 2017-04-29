New USC High Jump Record Set At Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA, PA - It was a record setting day at Penn Relays for the USC track team. Tye Williams set a new school record in the high jump today. The junior cleared 7' 4 1/2 inches to break a 29 year old record.
The women's team won the 4 X 200 relays. USC won the event in 1:33.79 for the top qualifying time.
The Gamecocks will host the SEC outdoor championships on May 10.
For the full release and results go here-http://www.gamecocksonline.com/sports/c-track/recaps/042917aaa.html
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs