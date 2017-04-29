WLTX
New USC High Jump Record Set At Penn Relays

Joe Cook, wltx 12:26 AM. EDT April 30, 2017

PHILADELPHIA, PA - It was a record setting day at Penn Relays for the USC track team. Tye Williams set a new school record in the high jump today. The junior cleared 7' 4 1/2 inches to break a 29 year old record. 
 
The women's team won the 4 X 200 relays. USC won the event in 1:33.79 for the top qualifying time.
 
The Gamecocks will host the SEC outdoor championships on May 10.
 
 

