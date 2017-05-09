New Video/Graphics Board Coming to Colonial Life Arena

Image provided by the University of South Carolina

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Colonial Life Arena is getting a new video and graphics display. The University of South Carolina announced a series of updates for the video and graphics system on Tuesday.

The center piece is a four convex-curved display that will stretch 12 feet high by 20 feet wide.

The Daktronics LED display system will allow for one giant image to be shown or multiple displays at the same time. It will be used for live video, instant replays, statistics, game info and other features.

Daktronics says the display features 4-millimeter line spacing that will deliver clear images and contrast to fans.

“The technology and the video display quality of these new video and ribbon boards will make the in-venue experience at Colonial Life Arena the best in the nation,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner in a news release. “These new boards will make such a tremendous impact on our men’s and women’s basketball programs. It will be great for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

The upgrades will also include an upper and lower ring around the centerhung, and two underbelly displays that will angle toward the court-side seats. A ribbon display around the arena will also be included to give supplemental graphics during events.

The new video and graphics system should be set up by the end of the summer.

