No Party Tonight: USC Celebration Postponed Due to Weather

Columbia, SC - Due to the National Weather Service tornado watch and the possibility for severe weather this evening, the celebration honoring head coach Dawn Staley’s NCAA National Championship team has been postponed.

Details of a celebratory event to be held in conjunction with a parade will be announced later this week.

The Gamecock women's basketball team captured its first national championship and the seventh in school history Sunday night, with a 67-55 win over Mississippi State in Dallas, Texas.

South Carolina reached the Final Four in both men's and women's basketball, marking just the 13th time in NCAA history and the third time in SEC record books that a program has accomplished that feat.

