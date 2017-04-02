PHOTOS: USC Celebrates National Title!

South Carolina Gamecocks forward A'ja Wilson (22) holds the championship trophy after after defeating the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs in the 2017 Women's Final Four championship at American Airlines Center. (Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports, Matthew Emmons)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina's Women's Basketball Team won their first-ever national championship after defeating Mississippi State 67-55 Sunday night in Dallas.

Experience the action and the thrill of victory in photos from the National Championship game at American Airlines Center in Dallas Sunday night.

PHOTOS: USC Women Defeat Mississippi State to Win First-Ever National Title

