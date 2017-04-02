PHOTOS: USC Celebrates National Title!

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina's Women's Basketball Team won their first-ever national championship after defeating Mississippi State 67-55 Sunday night in Dallas.
Experience the action and the thrill of victory in photos from the National Championship game at American Airlines Center in Dallas Sunday night.
PHOTOS: USC Women Defeat Mississippi State to Win First-Ever National Title
