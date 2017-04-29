Pj Dozier Gets NBA Combine Invitation

USC guard PJ Dozier celebrates after his buzzer-beater in overtime lifted USC to a 70-69 victory over Monmouth Tuesday evening. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

COLUMBIA, SC - Saturday PJ Dozier announced on his Instagram account that he received his official invite to the combine.

That means a couple of Gamecocks will be in Chicago for the NBA Draft Combine. He joins his teammate and SEC Player Of The Year Sindarius Thornwell who also received invite to the event on Friday.

Dozier, a former Spring Valley Viking, had a breakout sophomore season averaging 13.9 points and led USC with 101 total assists to along with 4.8 rebounds per game in 36 starts. He posted 6.7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game as a freshman.

Some draft sites have Dozier and Thornwell both going in the second round and others have Dozier going in the 1st round. Hopefully this combine will improve both of their stocks after leading South Carolina to their first Final Four appearance in school history.

The NBA Combine in May 9-14 in Chicago.

