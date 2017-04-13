PJ Dozier Talks NBA Draft

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
One Dead After Accident on I-26 East
-
Gator v. Horse
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
5 Arrested in Gang-Related Shooting at Club
-
SCE&G May Scrap Both Nuclear Reactors
-
RAW: Dash Cam Shows Heated Confrontation Between Councilman, Cop
-
Woman Accused of Making Dozens of False 911 Calls
-
Home Video Shows Meteor Near Charlotte
-
Out with the 9 to 5: Dallas-based company ditches the time clock
-
What's the Mother of All Bombs?
More Stories
-
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Midlands Steel…Apr 13, 2017, 10:19 p.m.
-
3 Gamecocks Drafted in 1st Round of WNBA DraftApr 13, 2017, 7:22 p.m.
-
Camden Organizers Combine Colonial, Carolina Cup…Apr 13, 2017, 11:05 p.m.