CHARLOTTE, NC - On Tuesday former South Carolina guard PJ Dozier executed drills and competed in front of Charlotte Hornets scouts and coaches trying to catch of the eye of the Hornets brass. He's used to that now.

Dozier averaged almost 16 points and 5 rebounds in South Carolina's signature NCAA tournament run and now he finds himself working out for numerous NBA teams days before the draft. The Hornets were his 11th workout and now he will go to New Orleans, Atlanta and Denver to wrap up his workout tour before the NBA draft.

Charlotte has the 11th and 41st pick in the draft. The Spring Valley product has no problem suiting up for the Hornets franchise.

"It's right down the street from home so it feels like home. I love the organization. I always grew up watching them, came down the street and watch a couple of games every now and then. It would be great."

With so many workouts in different cities, time zones, coaches and scouts Dozier is learning a lot about the draft process.

"It's a grind. It's all about staying focused. Everybody is getting tired now at this time of year but you just got to continue to drive. I'm really determined to make things happen for myself so just continue working," Dozier said.

He hopes that all the teams he's worked out for can see that he can do a variety of things on the court.

"I think I still have to work on my perimeter shooting and I think that's my main focus right now but they all like my versatility. Versatility. That's what I really pride myself on. I hang my hat on my versatility being able to play the 1-3 and being able to defend the 1-3. "

The overall goal for Dozier is to not just have his name called by an NBA team on June 22nd. He wants to become a league veteran.

"It's all about getting there. My main focus is once I get there to stay here. I think a lot of guys just dream about getting there and not sure what to do afterwards. But my main focus is getting there and staying in as a league guy."

The NBA draft is Thursday, June 22nd in Brooklyn, NY. The broadcast will be no ESPN starting at 7 pm.

