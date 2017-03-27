Gameocks vs. Florida (Photo: CBS)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The Gamecock Men's Basketball Team will be taking on Gonzaga Saturday evening in the desert city of Phoenix, Arizona.

If you're scrambling to make plans to see the 6:09 p.m. game in person at the University of Phoenix Stadium, here's what you can expect price wise.

FLY:

Roundtrip flights for that weekend are pricey, hovering over that $900 to $1,700 range for flights out of either Charlotte and Columbia.

Many tickets are already sold out, especially ones departing after work on Friday.



You're more likely to get a flight under $900 dollars if you're leaving Columbia Friday morning or coming back after the Championship game on the third.

STAY:



As it goes with supply and demand, hotels are charging about double what they typically would do during a weekend, with prices on most are upwards of $200.

You might get lucky with a search on Airbnb.com, although their prices are showing a spike next weekend as well.

WATCH:



The flights and a place to stay may not be what you end up spending the most on, as tickets to the final four are not cheap.



All session tickets start at $400 and go to $11,000. You can also buy a 25-person suite for $63,000.

If you're buying a single session ticket, and not staying till the championship game on Monday, March 3. tickets start at $319 dollars a seat.

