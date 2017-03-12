Predictions for USC in the March Madness Bracket

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sedee Keita (24) dunks. (Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It's that time of the year again and now USC will await its fait on Selection Sunday to find out where they could be placed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks are in a safer position than they were last year. South Carolina wrapped up the season with a 2-8 record in the regular season and fell just short of making it to the big tournament and went on to play in the NIT.

Head Coach Frank Martin's team did finish the regular season with a 22-9 record but have a better sitting with their RPI rankings and look to be safe to make the NCAA Tournament.

USA Today has projected the Gamecocks to play on the West Coast, first in Sacramento against No. 8 Marquette and would either play No. 1 Oregon or No. 16 North Dakota to move to the Elite 8.

Heading over to CBS, South Carolina looks to grab the No. 9 seed in the Midwest region and play the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes. They beat the Hurricanes, they would play No. 1 seed Kansas or whoever makes their way into the play-in game to become the No. 16 seed.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has the Gamecocks at a No. 8 seed in the West region playing No. 9 Oklahoma State at Salt Lake City. South Carolina would then eventually play No. 1 Gonzaga or No. 16 South Dakota State.

At WLTX, our bracketology experts are predicting that the Gamecocks at a No. 8 seed in the West region. South Carolina would travel to Sacramento and play No. 9 Wisconsin.

The Sunday Selection show will be on CBS at 5:30 pm.

