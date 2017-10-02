Razorbacks Head Coach Likes USC's Stars

Sep 30, 2017; College Station, TX, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) drops back to pass against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

COLUMBIA, SC - Week 6 is already here for South Carolina and with a 3-2 record they'll need to start finishing games.

The Gamecocks invite the Razorbacks into Columbia on Saturday. Arkansas is similar in that they are also in the middle of the pack in their division. The Razorbacks can score points but they'll try to account for Skai Moore on defense and slow down Jake Bentley and the passing game.

Bentley is the second leading passer in the SEC with 1,257 yards. Moore is always around the ball either making tackles or creating turnovers. His 25 solo tackles are third best in the conference and just one behind teammate TJ Brunson.

Aug 31, 2017; Little Rock, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Bret Bielema during the first quarter against the Florida A&M Rattlers at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Nelson Chenault, Nelson Chenault)

Today Arkansas head coach Bret Beilema spoke very highly of USC's stars.

"He's obviously a coach's son. He's been around it, he gets football, he knows two plus two equals four, he knows where to go with the football. If he sees something he knows where to go with it, a very intelligent player that I think he gets better when the game gets tighter," Bielema said about Bentley.

South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Skai Moore (10) during the second half between Vanderbilt and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium. Final score South Carolina 19 - Vanderbilt 10. (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

He also sees how Moore fits into Muschamp's defense and Arkansas wanted him bad and has an appreciation for number 10.

"With Will he's a defensive minded coach. Their defense is solid. They make a lot of really good plays, they play hard, they play aggressively. Skai Moore was guy that visited here. We were on him hard to try and get him to come here. I thought we had a shot. I've kind of always watched his career from afar just because I like the kid. Obviously to persevere through what he did last year, it's a neat story to see unfold because he's a really talented player."

USC and Arkansas will kickoff this Saturday at 4 pm at Williams Brice.

