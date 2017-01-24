NFL Owner Donates $5 Million to USC for Football Center

An artist rendering of that the new football operations center will look like. (Photo: Quackenbush/Gensler Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Houston Texans owner Bob McNair is donating $5 million to help get a new football operations center built at his alma mater, the University of South Carolina.

The school announced Tuesday that the billionaire had made the donation to the school.

“Janice and I have been privileged to support great initiatives in higher education and athletics,” McNair said in a statement. "We are again honored to join with other Gamecock supporters in supporting the new football operations center at the University of South Carolina. We hope all fellow Gamecocks will join us in taking part in this extraordinary project.”

The university has set a fundraising goal of $30 million for the project, and the donation gets the school to just over half--$16 million--of that goal.

The school says the new operations center will give the Gamecocks program a recruiting center, locker room, weight room, athletic training room, coaches' offices, meeting rooms, dining room, equipment room, and player areas all in one location. It will be built adjacent to the Jerry and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility, which is off Bluff Road, just down from Williams-Brice Stadium.

PHOTOS: Design Drawings of USC Football Operations Center

“The football operations center is a state-of-the-art facility that will benefit our football program and student-athletes for years to come, “ said USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner.

McNair graduated from USC in 1958.

(© 2017 WLTX)