Run Game Improving For South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC - The Gamecocks are riding a three game win streak following their 34-27 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. That matches their best win streak from last season.

One common thread in those three wins is that the Gamecocks are running the ball. South Carolina has run for over 150 yards in their last three outings and set a new season highs in their last two games.

"We talk into meetings every singe day and rushing yards is our focus. You know what we're tired of hearing the critics talk about our rushing about how we can't rush," junior offensive lineman Zack Bailey said after the Vanderbilt game. Saturday was first game back in the lineup after returning from injury. "So everyday at practice that's our goal and everything we can do to get better that's our goal."

Sophomore running back AJ Turner ran for a career high 121 yards while Jake Bentley scored twice in the run game-a career best for him. This will hopefully be the norm from the Gamecocks going forward.

"I think our guys are blocking it much better, our backs have continued to run extremely hard, we've given them some more opportunities. We've taken some of the RPOS off Jake so it's more of a demand run," USC head coach Will Muschamp said.

"I think it's a credit to number one our staff, number two to our players, that they've been able to in the second half in the last three ball games against SEC teams is win the line scrimmage and that's what we need to be able to do."

Running the ball will be imperative for South Carolina as they travel to take on No.2 Georgia in Athens this Saturday. You can watch the game on News19 WLTX. Kickoff is 3:30 pm.

