Savannah McCaskill Makes USWNT Debut

Dec 1, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecock forward Savannah McCaskill (7) pushes the ball in the 2nd half against the Stanford Cardinal during the NCAA women's soccer College Cup semifinals Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jonathan Dyer, Jonathan Dyer)

In case you missed it Irmo and South Carolina product Savannah McCaskill made her international debut for the US Women's National Team Sunday night. The USWNT played Denmark in a friendly to start their season.

Team USA was up 4-1 win McCaskill entered at the 69th minute.

McCaskill was active in her time on the pitch and almost got her first point on the national team on a corner kick that led to a header but it was disallowed.

The Boston Breakers second overall pick earns her first international cap as Team USA wins 5-1 over Denmark.

