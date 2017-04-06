Senate Approves USC Championship License Plates

(Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Gamecock fans are a step closer to being able to buy license plates to celebrate USC's national championship in women's basketball.

The South Carolina State Senate approved authorizing the DMV to sell the specialty plates for $70 above the normal tag fee. Any profits from the tag sales would go to the university.

The proposal now goes to the House for it's consideration.

You'll recall lawmakers approved similar bills after Coastal Carolina won the baseball championship and Clemson won the football championship.

