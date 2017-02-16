(Photo: Baley Murphy)

Knoxville, TN (WLTX) – In Tuesday night’s first finals session of the 2017 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships,University of South Carolina’s diver Julia Vincent took home gold on the three-meter board.

She also set a new school record along with a new Tennessee Pool record. Julia posted a mark of 400.50 points.

Going into the event, Julia was seeded first after winning prelims by over ten points. The divers go through six rounds of different dives, and the athlete at the end with the most points becomes the champion.

After round three when the second place seed failed a dive, Julia was unstoppable from there putting her in first place for the remainder of her dives. She was ahead of the pack by over ten points.

"This is my last SECs and I'm really happy about Tuesday night," Julia comments, "I have been working for that title for three years now and after a disappointing 14th place last year, it was good to come back and do it this year."

Wednesday night Julia competed in the one-meter board and got third place which is better than last years sixth place.

Next stop for Julia is the 2017 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships where she will compete in her final meet as a Gamecock.

"I do it for my team, so I'm so happy I was able to put some points on the board for them."

