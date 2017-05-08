September Can't Come Sooner For USC and NC State

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp stands on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Clemson Memorial Stadium. (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Tommy Gilligan)

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina Gamecocks enter their second year under Will Muchamp and already have a neutral site game on a big stage to start their new season.

The Gamecocks and the NC State Wolfpack will play in Bank Of America Stadium on Saturday, September 2nd in Charlotte, NC. USC players will get a feel for what it's like to play in a NFL Stadium. This matchup will also be a showcase for recruits since both South Carolina and NC State are in the same region in regards to recruiting.

"I love neutral site games especially in the footprint of your recruiting base," Muschamp said. "Coach (Ray) Tanner and I have talked about that. Whether it be in Charlotte, or Atlanta or anywhere in the state of Florida that's where we go recruit. To be able to have that exposure in your recruiting footprint is very important."

NC State head coach Dave Doeren enters his fifth season and is coming off a 7-6 year where they almost beat eventual national champion Clemson and won a bowl game over Vanderbilt. He likes what he's seen from the Gamecocks on film after just a short time under Muschamp.

"(Jake) Bentley impresses me. Watching their spring game I thought their running backs really ran well. You see them throwing the ball down field, they have good receivers and I know defensively they'll be multiple and they'll do a lot of things pressure wise that we'll have to have answers for," Doeren said. "I think the biggest thing when you're going against a team going into year two is just the growth

Muschamp is in his sophomore season and a has a bowl game appearance under his belt after South Carolina finished 6-7. The potential is high for this Gamecock team but NC State might have the edge in experience.

"They got some good speed overall positionally and they have a bunch of returning guys. They have 8 returning starters on both sides of the ball. It's a team that has a a lot of experience that's probably going against a somewhat inexperienced defense come September 2nd," Muschamp added.

Nonetheless the season opener could have ripple effects with recruiting and how the season may play out for each program. Gamecock nation could have a say in that outcome in September as well.

"To play in a pro stadium is exciting for our guys and I think with playing in Charlotte we'll have a great turnout with our fanbase. I do know that," Muschamp said.

On another note the Gamecocks will also be starting fall camp soon. Players will report to camp on Thursday, July 27.

