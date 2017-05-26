Signs Recognize USC Women's Basketball Championship

Photo by Rob Thompson/SCDOT

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The SC Department of Transportation is installing 15 signs across the state recognizing the University of South Carolina Women's Basketball Team's national championship.

The signs will go up near Welcome Centers near the state border as well as several places in Columbia. SCDOT crews installed the first of the signs Friday morning on 277 near Harden Street Extension.

The signs will remain in place for about a year. No SCDOT funds were used on the signs.

The locations for the signs are:

Eastbound I-20 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at Georgia state line, Aiken County

Eastbound I-20 Exit 58 (US 1) Exit Ramp, Lexington County

Westbound I-20 Exit 73A (SC 277) Exit Ramp, Richland County

Eastbound I-26 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, Spartanburg County

Eastbound I-26 Exit 111B (US 1) Exit Ramp, Lexington County

Westbound I-26 Exit 111B (US 1) Exit Ramp, Lexington County

Southbound I-77 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, York County

Southbound I-77 Exit 5 (SC 48) Exit Ramp, Richland County

Northbound I-77 Exit 5 (SC 48) Exit Ramp, Richland County

Northbound I-85 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at Georgia State line, Oconee County

Southbound I-85 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, Cherokee County

Northbound I-95 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at Georgia state line, Jasper County

Southbound I-95 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at North Carolina state line, Dillon County

Southbound US 17 Welcome Center (Exit Ramp) at the North Carolina state line, Horry County

Southbound SC 277 Prior to Harden Street Ext. Intersection, Richland County

