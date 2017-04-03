Sindarius Thornwell Tells USC Fans 'Thank You'

Sindarius Thornwell (Photo: Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The man who may be the greatest Gamecock men's basketball player ever, who led the team to their greatest season ever, has something he wants to say to fans and the school as he bids farewell.

Thank you.

Thornwell posted a message on social media Monday, two days after his team's remarkable postseason run came to an end. The SEC Player of the Year helped the Gamecocks get to their first-ever Final Four, and set a new school record for wins in a season in the process.

"Thank you to the University of South Carolina for not only allowing me to represent this University but for allowing to grow as a person," he wrote.

"Thank for sticking with me through the mistakes and and helping me grow and learn from them. Thank you to all of Gamecocknation for the tremendous amount for support you have given me these last 4 years. Thank you to my city/town Lancaster, SC for supporting me through it all and believing in me before anybody believed in me. Thank you Coach Frank Martin for being a positive role model in my life and teaching me how to be and man and take difficult moments head on instead of running away from them and for that I will forever love you. Thank you to my teammates over the last 4 years coming in everyday motivating me and pushing me and helping me get better you guys will forever have a brother in me. All of you have helped me and prepared me for my next chapter in life.

"With that being said, Sin City out !!! #Securethebag"

Thorwell is now expected to begin preparations for this summer's NBA Draft.

© 2017 WLTX-TV