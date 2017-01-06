Sindarius Thornwell And Chris Silva Talk A&M Matchup And SEC Play

After picking up their 1st SEC win of the year over Georgia the Gamecocks turn their focus to Texas A&M. The Gamecocks host the Aggies on Saturday at 1:30 ET on WLTX for their conference home opener.

wltx 1:31 PM. EST January 06, 2017

