Sindarius Thornwell And PJ Dozier On UGA Win And Thornwell's Return

Spring Valley's PJ Dozier led USC in scoring while Thornwell picked up where he left off before his suspension with a full stat line as the Gamecocks defeat the Georgia Bulldogs 67-61 in their SEC opener

wltx 12:24 AM. EST January 05, 2017

