USC's Thornwell Named SEC Player of the Year

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell is the SEC Men's Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.
He's the first Gamecock to ever win the men's award. The senior also made the league's all-defensive team and All-SEC First Team.
Thornwell led the SEC with 22.1 poings per game and 2.4 steals per game. He was sixth in the league with 7.5 rebounds per game.
Overall, Thornwell accounted for 30.2 percent of the team's scoring.
USC Head Coach Frank Martin tweeted shortly after the announcement, "So proud of him. He is becoming an unbelievable man."
So proud of him. He is becoming an unbelievable man. Thx brother https://t.co/gS5EQwVSIU— Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) March 7, 2017
The team also tweeted the moment when Martin told the team Thornwell had one the award, and all the players swarmed their teammate to give congratulate him.
WATCH: An incredible team moment as @FrankMartin_SC tells the squad together that @Sin_City_803 was named #SECPOTY! #ForeverToThee #Family pic.twitter.com/N6mlzVyfZb— Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) March 7, 2017
Thornwell joins A'ja Wilson on the women's team, who also won SEC Player of the Year, as Gamecocks to take home the league's top honor.
(© 2017 WLTX)
