USC's Thornwell Named SEC Player of the Year

wltx 12:39 PM. EST March 07, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell is the SEC Men's Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.

He's the first Gamecock to ever win the men's award. The senior also made the league's all-defensive team  and All-SEC First Team.

Thornwell led the SEC with 22.1 poings per game and 2.4 steals per game. He was sixth in the league with 7.5 rebounds per game. 

Overall, Thornwell accounted for 30.2 percent of  the team's scoring.

USC Head Coach Frank Martin tweeted shortly after the announcement, "So proud of him. He is becoming an unbelievable man." 

The team also tweeted the moment when Martin told the team Thornwell had one the award, and all the players swarmed their teammate to give congratulate him. 

Thornwell joins A'ja Wilson on the women's team, who also won SEC Player of the Year, as Gamecocks to take home the league's top honor. 

 

