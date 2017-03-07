USC's Thornwell Named SEC Player of the Year

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) controls the ball in front of Georgia Bulldogs guard J.J. Frazier (30) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell is the SEC Men's Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.

He's the first Gamecock to ever win the men's award. The senior also made the league's all-defensive team and All-SEC First Team.

Thornwell led the SEC with 22.1 poings per game and 2.4 steals per game. He was sixth in the league with 7.5 rebounds per game.

Overall, Thornwell accounted for 30.2 percent of the team's scoring.

USC Head Coach Frank Martin tweeted shortly after the announcement, "So proud of him. He is becoming an unbelievable man."

So proud of him. He is becoming an unbelievable man. Thx brother https://t.co/gS5EQwVSIU — Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) March 7, 2017

The team also tweeted the moment when Martin told the team Thornwell had one the award, and all the players swarmed their teammate to give congratulate him.

Thornwell joins A'ja Wilson on the women's team, who also won SEC Player of the Year, as Gamecocks to take home the league's top honor.

