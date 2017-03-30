Sir Big Spur is Cocky About the Gamecocks!

Sir Big Spur (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Chances are you've probably seen Sir Big Spur at a University of South Carolina football or baseball game, which he regularly attends to cheer on his beloved namesake.

Ron Albertelli says he and his wife Mary Snelling started the Sir Big Spur tradition about 20 years ago with the thought that a live mascot might help get rid of the "chicken curse." Albertelli says it took three or four years before they started making a dent in the "chicken curse" and seeing things turn around for the Gamecocks, and they've been at it ever since. "We may not have been any part of it or we may have been a big part, I don't know. But we're doing our fair share to try to make the University of South Carolina as successful as they can be," says Albertelli.

Gamecock fans love Sir Big Spur! And he loves them, too. Fans crowd around Sir Big Spur whenever he makes an appearance, hoping to get a close up glimpse of the gamecock. "Most people are just excited to see the garnet and black, where the school colors came from, and to actually see the mascot itself," says Mary Snelling.

"We've done a lot of education over the last 20 years," says Snelling. And she's not kidding. The questions she gets asked most are if the rooster is a boy or a girl and if it lays eggs, which, of course, is biologically impossible.

So, what does Sir Big Spur think about USC's chances in the Final Four? He's keeping his beak closed for now. As for Ron and Mary, "I think with Dawn Staley, we can't lose," says Snelling. Albertelli adds, "The way Frank Martin has 'em playing defense, I think the sky's the limit."

If history is any indication, we should point out that 2017 is the "Year of the Rooster." And in 2005, the last "Year of the Rooster," USC won the NIT Tournament. Coincidence? We'll see.

You can learn more about Sir Big Spur from his autobiography, "Cock Tales: From Anonymity to the State House," available on Amazon or at Garnet and Black Traditions. You can also follow him on Facebook.

