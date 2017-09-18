Skai Moore Perfect Teammate To Aid In Deebo's Comeback

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Injuries happen all the time in sports. That's a part of the game. With Deebo Samuel out for the foreseeable future with a leg fracture there is one player who knows exactly what Deebo is facing.

After sitting out all of last year due to a neck injury senior linebacker Skai Moore returned to the field this season. He's already starting to look like his old self making plays at the linebacker position.

Moore went through a lot of rehab and conditioning to make his back to contribute this year. Moore is a prime candidate to help Deebo through the process of making a triumphant return.

"I'm definitely going to talk to him. Get in his ear, keep his head right. He has a bright future. This is just a little bump in the road for him. He'll be fine," Moore said.

USC has played without Samuel before when he missed a couple of games last year. But this is season Jake Bentley is at quarterback so it'll be paramount that they use all of their weapons on offense and even Moore's playmaking on defense to replace Samuel's production.

The Gamecocks host LA Tech this Saturday at 330 in Williams Brice Stadium.

