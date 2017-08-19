"Sloppy" Second Scrimmage For USC

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Gamecocks were back on the field Saturday morning for their second scrimmage of fall camp. Another evaluation for all three phases as the season opener against NC State approaches.

But before USC can focus on the Wolfpack they have to clean some things up. They used crowd noise for the first time this week and their were communication and time management issues offensively.

After a decent first scrimmage head coach Will Muschamp feels his team didn't quite take the next step in their second scrimmage but there's still time to get things corrected.

"Just a little bit sloppy for me but I thought the first scrimmage was cleaner as far as the operation on both sides. Communication, just the little things we need to clean up. We still have two weeks before the first game. We still have two great days to work on South Carolina," Muschamp said.

The second year head coach is excited for the next couple of practices.

"There's an open practice Monday and we're expecting a huge crowd in our stadium Monday night. It'll be a lot fun and then Tuesday as well. We got a lot of work to do on South Carolina before we even turn to our first game. But we're pleased with the effort we just have to clean some things up."

