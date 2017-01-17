South Carolina Baseball Gets Another Top 5 Ranking

File (Photo: WLTX, AP, WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC - Good news for USC baseball. The season is only 32 days away and but the Gamecocks are getting a lot of love in the national preseason rankings.

Tuesday D1Baseball.com ranked the South Carolina fourth in the country. This is their third preseason top 5 rankings. Collegiate Baseball also has USC at number four while Perfect Game has the Gamecocks ranked number 5.

South Carolina opens the year at Founders Park on February 17 against UNC-Greensboro.

