South Carolina Baseball Gets Another Top 5 Ranking

COLUMBIA, SC - Good news for USC baseball. The season is only 32 days away and but the Gamecocks are getting a lot of love in the national preseason rankings.
Tuesday D1Baseball.com ranked the South Carolina fourth in the country. This is their third preseason top 5 rankings. Collegiate Baseball also has USC at number four while Perfect Game has the Gamecocks ranked number 5.
South Carolina opens the year at Founders Park on February 17 against UNC-Greensboro.
(© 2017 WLTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs