Baylor Beatdown! USC Blows Out Bears to Get to Elite 8

New York, NY (WLTX) - The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team's Cinderella postseason will go a little further, as the team earned their first ever Elite Eight berth with a 70-50 victory over Baylor Friday night in New York City.

The team now just needs one more win on Sunday to go to the hallowed grounds of college basketball: the Final Four.

Once again, the Gamecocks used a defense blitz to befuddle their opponent, forcing the Bears into bad shot after bad shot.

"We were on point defensively today," USC Head Coach Frank Martin said after the game, perhaps understating the point.

Baylor started the game 1-10, and didn't get much better. Toward the end of the first half, the Gamecocks used a 24-5 run to build a lead that they'd never give up.

In that first half, Baylor shot just 25 percent from the floor, while the Gamecocks made 52 percent of theirs.

Baylor did try to claw their way back in it early in the second half, going on an 8-0 run that cut the lead to 11 point. But back-to-back threes by Sindarius Thornwell ended that streak. The Bears would never mount another charge in the game.

Thornwell ended the game with 24 points.

USC will likely play the early game Sunday, and that contest will be broadcast on CBS/WLTX.

