South Carolina Earns Double Bye For SEC Tournament

South Carolina Gamecocks Justin McKie (20), Duane Notice (10), Sindarius Thornwell (0) and South Carolina Gamecocks mascot Cocky participate in the school alma mater following their win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. (Photo: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports, Jeff Blake)

(WLTX) -- South Carolina has earned a double bye in this year's mens' basketball SEC tournament.

After a posting a 12-6 record in league play thiis season, the Gamecocks have earned the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament. Last year South Carolina was in a similar position being the No. 3 seed in the tournament, but dropped a loss to Georgia 64-65.

The team can rely on solid play from senior guard Sindarius Thornwell, who just posted 25 points against Mississippi State and averages double figures each game. He also leads the SEC in average points per game.

South Carolina's first game will be Friday at 3:30 p.m. EST. in Nashville, TN against either Alabama, LSU or Mississippi State.

