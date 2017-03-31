National Title Game Bound! USC Beats Stanford to Get Into Final Game

A'ja Wilson (Photo: Getty Images)

Dallas, TX (WLTX) - South Carolina's women's basketball team will play in their first ever national title game, after defeating Stanford 62-53 Friday night in Dallas.

The Gamecocks got off to a fast start, going on a 7-2 run to open the game. Both teams, however, would struggle to find offense early, as each squad shot just 35 percent in the first quarter.

USC would continue to struggle, shooting just 25 percent at the half.

However, things turned dramatically for the Gamecocks in the second half. Using a combination of good defense, aggressive most to the basket, and better rebounding, USC flipped what had been a listless performance, and began to dominate.

The team had a 9-0 run in the second, and outscored the Cardinal 21-9 by the end of the 3rd.

The team then survived a late Stanford run to close out the game.

Allisha Gray finished with 18 points to lead the Gamecocks, while A'ja Wilson had 13 points and 19 rebounds.

The victory bests the team's run in 2015, when they also went to the Final Four, but lost in the national semifinal game to Notre Dame.

USC will play for the national title Sunday night at 6 p.m.

