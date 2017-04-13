Coates, Gray Drafted in 1st Round of WNBA Draft

Alaina Coates (Photo: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports)

New York City, NY (WLTX) - USC Center Alaina Coates and guard Allisha Gray have both been drafted in the first round of the WNBA Draft.

Coates was the second pick overall, and went to the Chicago Sky. With the fourth pick, the Dallas Wings chose Gray for their team.

The announcements were made Thursday night in New York City. Coates becomes the highest Gamecock ever drafted in women's basketball.

A four-time All-SEC selection, Coates finished her four seasons as the program’s all-time leader in career field goal percentage (.620) and career defensive rebounds (850). She is second in career rebounds (1230), double-doubles (57) and blocked shots (210) and has seven other top-10 entries in the Gamecocks’ career record book, including ranking 10th in scoring (1603). Coates became just the third Gamecock all-time to amass 1,000 career points and rebounds and the first since 1980-81 to collect 50 career double-doubles. She is the fourth Gamecock to accrue 1,500 career points playing every season in the SEC and the 12th overall to hit that mark. In 2016-17, Coates averaged a double-double overall (12.9 ppg/10.7 rpg), in SEC action (12.7 ppg/11.1 rpg) and against ranked opponents (11.8 ppg/11.4 rpg).

Gray became the Gamecocks’ most consistent guard as she quietly amassed 29 double-figure scoring games in the team’s 37 outings. She was 19th in the SEC in scoring at 13.2 points per game and shot 51.0 percent from the field. Her contributions went beyond the scoring column, though, as she was second on the team with 2.5 assists per game and posted 18 games of five or more rebounds and nine games of four or more assists. She was named to the All-Tournament teams in both the NCAA Stockton Regional and the Final Four.

Six Gamecocks all-time have been selected in the WNBA Draft, including two during head coach Dawn Staley’s tenure – Aleighsa Welch (2015) and Tiffany Mitchell (2016). The highest selection of a Gamecock has been No. 9, which was the draft position of Mitchell (2016, Indiana), Jocelyn Penn (2003, Charlotte) and Shaunzinski Gortman (2002, Charlotte).

