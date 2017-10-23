USC-Georgia Football Game to Be on CBS/WLTX

(Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports, Jim Dedmon)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina-Georgia SEC showdown will be on CBS/WLTX on November 4 as part of a college football doubleheader.

The game will take place at 3:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

South Carolina (5-2) is hoping to upset the number three ranked Bulldogs and stay alive in the SEC Eastern Division race. Both teams have a little work to do before then: Georgia takes on Florida this Saturday, while the Gamecocks square off against Vanderbilt.

Georgia leads the all-time series by a 49-18-2 margin, including a 28-8 record when the games have been played in Athens, but the Gamecocks have won four of the last seven meetings between the two long-time rivals. The November 4 matchup will be only the third time since 1980 that the Gamecocks and Bulldogs have met after September (they played on Oct. 6 in 2012 and on Oct. 9, 2016), and is the second-latest date in the history of the series that extends back to 1894, exceeded only by the November 18 game in 1939.

This is the first time the two teams have met on CBS since the 2014 game, which USC won 38-35 here in Columbia.

CBS/WLTX will televise the LSU at Alabama game that evening, beginning at 8 pm ET.

© 2017 WLTX-TV