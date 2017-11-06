South Carolina Gets No.1 Seed For NCAA Soccer Tournament

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina women's soccer team repeated as SEC regular season champions and now the Gamecocks know who they will be facing in the NCAA Tournament.

Today the team gathered at Hickory Tavern for the NCAA selections show. USC the number three team in the country earned a one seed for the second straight year and they will face Alabama State-the SWAC Champions.

Just like last year USC will look to redeem themselves after a short conference tournament. Carolina went to the Elite 8 a year ago but this year's national tournament run could go a bit longer for the Gamecocks and it starts with a rematch of the NCAA opener from 2016 against Alabama State.

"Our motto for the team going into the NCAA tournament this year is to take it one game at a time. So whatever opponent that we're going to go up against we're going to give the same amount of energy and effort as if we're playing in the Final Four," senior defender Anna Conklin said. "I think we're all excited and motivated to get out there and show our stuff already."

Head coach Shelley Smith, who won SEC Coach Of The Year, will try to let her younger players know what it will take to be successful in such a high stakes tournament.

"It takes being your best every time you're on the field. We've shown all year that we're a competitive team. We can play anyone in the nation. We've got to be prepared to bring our best every game and play like we played last year and have a little luck on our side at the same time."

USC and Alabama State will meet on the pitch inside Stone Stadium at 6 pm on Friday night for their NCAA tournament opener.

