South Carolina Loses In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 17 points and Riley LaChance had 14 to help Vanderbilt beat No. 21 South Carolina 71-62 on Saturday night.
The lead changed hands nine times during a frantic second half before the Commodores (14-13, 7-7 Southeastern Conference took the lead for good at 55-54 on Fisher-Davis' free throw with 7:54 left.
The Commodores led by a point with 4:27 left, and used a 7-0 surge to pull away.
Sindarius Thornwell led the slumping Gamecocks (20-7, 10-4) with 21 points and had six rebounds.
