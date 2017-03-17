USC Gets 1st NCAA Tournament Win in 44 Years, 93-73 Over Marquette

(Photo: USA TODAY Sports Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina has won its first NCAA tournament game in 44 years, pulling away from Marquette for a 93-73 victory in Greenville Friday night.

The program's last win came way back in 1973. USC also set a record for points scored in a tournament game.

The team's played back and forth through much of the contest.

Marquette scored the first eight points before Sindarius Thornwell stroked a three to put the Gamecocks on the board. The team's shot well early, with both squad hitting just over 48 percent in the first half.

Marquette did most of their scoring from the outside, hitting eight three-pointers.

USC, though, finished the half on a 23-14 that put them down just one point, 40-39.

SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell led the Gamecocks with 10 points at the break.

The Gamecocks seized control early in the second half, punctuated by a 13-0 run. The Gamecocks would then control the game for much of the rest of the way, with starts Thornwell and P.J. Dozier leading the way.

Thornwell had 29 points, while Dozier had 21.

A 10-0 run over a three minute stretch over the final six minutes proved to be too much for the Golden Eagles to come back from.

The Gamecocks next play Duke, who got past their first-round opponent, Troy, earlier in the day. USC fans could be heard chanting, "we want Duke," after the game.

The contest will take place Sunday after the North Carolina Arkansas game, and will start at roughly 8:45 p.m.

